Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol Automatic Review

On the surface, there’s no difference between the Scorpio N oil burner and this petrol counterpart. You sit tall and towering over the other road users, thanks to its commanding position. There’s a large and meaty steering placed over the characteristic upright dashboard. The steering wheel is taken from the XUV700 but the large floating panel which integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment screen in the XUV is given a miss here. Instead, you get the old-school circular dials with a digital screen stacked in the middle. We love the large and supportive seats of the new Scorpio N, especially for the front passengers. They offer the right amount of support and electric adjustment, plus have an added level of leeway which will surely add to the comfort for long-distance touring. Ergonomically, the front row also scores well, thanks to the large armrest, cascading centre console with easy reach to the buttons, and a good sense of space and visibility all around. On the flip side, the buttons and knobs could have done better with a tactile feel to them. Mahindra has surely worked towards improving the quality of the cabin and it shows. There are soft-touch materials used all around and even the plastic looks more premium rather than sturdy and utilitarian. The use of dark brown and black combination in the cabin makes it look much more affluent as well, especially when compared to the older Scorpio. Add to it the piano black inserts and brushed metal garnishes and it looks like a good place to be in.

Even the second row has a good amount of space and comfort. Earlier we sampled the bench for the second row, but for this review, we had the captain seats in the middle row with the six-seater configuration. There’s an armrest and recline function as well, so those who prefer to be chauffeured around often would love to opt for this one over the seven-seater bench seats. You can also walk between the two seats to access the third row, or fold one of the seats with its one-touch tumble to get there. However, the third row is front-facing only (not jump seats), with little room for your knees. There’s no option of pushing the middle seat for making more space either and the backrest is too upright for comfort. Even the knees need to be propped up uncomfortably for an adult with no under-thigh support whatsoever. So, these seats are best used for kids.

Now, the new Scorpio N offers a lot in terms of features and equipment. This Z8 range-topping trim offers an eight-inch touchscreen paired with a Sony sound system. It gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well. There’s an electric adjustment for seats, auto headlamps and electric ORVMs, automatic climate control with two zones, front and rear camera with parking sensors, and a large sunroof. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS and ESP, hill hold function, ISOFIX anchor points, all-four disc brakes, and driver drowsiness alert. But there are a few important features that the Scorpio N has left out. The most prominent ones are ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, steering adjustment for reach, and a 360-degree camera.