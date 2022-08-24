Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ First Look

How is it on the inside?

Unlock the car and the door handles pop out surrounded by a subtle illumination. There's no 'comfort doors' option yet that detects your proximity to the car and does the latter part automatically. Still, open the frame-less doors and step into the cabin to be awestruck by a modern spaceship-like interior with Mercedes-styled turbine ac vents and a three-spoke steering wheel with the three-pointed star in the centre.

Electric seat adjustment functions are a given and we'll get to the number and function of the screens in a bit. Now, the layout is quite logical, and the quality of materials is nothing short of what can be expected from Mercedes — luxurious! The AMG elements further add to the sporty touch. Then, there's good space even at the back for two and the centre armrest can be folded up to provide more seating space. The tailgate opens up notchback style making the cargo space look humongous and it looks good enough to pack in even big bags.