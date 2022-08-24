Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ First Look

What is it?
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the first electric model to be based on the EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. And, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first all-electric AMG vehicle to make its debut in India. Apart from this particular trim of the performance sedan, the carmaker also plans to launch the EQS 580 and EQS 450+ variants in India at a later date. Interestingly, these variants will be assembled locally. However, this Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is a direct import. Here's its first look.
How is it on the outside?
The EQS AMG looks quite aerodynamic and sporty and carries forward the familiar design philosophy of its other electric-powered siblings. This one features a wide LED strip at the front, flanked by sleek LED headlights. Similar is the case at the back, with a full-width LED light bar connecting the tail lamps. And then, you'll be amazed by the huge but aerodynamic cross-spoked alloy wheels. What's more? The flush-fitting door handles, an integrated spoiler at the rear, and a panoramic sunroof are some other USPs that will catch your attention along with its length.
How is it on the inside?
Unlock the car and the door handles pop out surrounded by a subtle illumination. There's no 'comfort doors' option yet that detects your proximity to the car and does the latter part automatically. Still, open the frame-less doors and step into the cabin to be awestruck by a modern spaceship-like interior with Mercedes-styled turbine ac vents and a three-spoke steering wheel with the three-pointed star in the centre.
Electric seat adjustment functions are a given and we'll get to the number and function of the screens in a bit. Now, the layout is quite logical, and the quality of materials is nothing short of what can be expected from Mercedes — luxurious! The AMG elements further add to the sporty touch. Then, there's good space even at the back for two and the centre armrest can be folded up to provide more seating space. The tailgate opens up notchback style making the cargo space look humongous and it looks good enough to pack in even big bags.
What’s on the feature list?
It goes without saying that it's a Mercedes, and then an S, so it will have a long list of comfort, convenience, and safety features. We shall detail them in our first-drive review, but for now, we highlight some noteworthy ones. The first mention goes out to the brand's MBUX hyperscreen, which is being called the brain and nervous system of the car.
The automaker has integrated the three displays (the instrument cluster, the main infotainment unit, and even a separate screen for the front passenger) and they come with the option of Biometric user recognition and authentication. There's also a rear-seat entertainment system for the passengers with a removable touchscreen control (tablet) in the centre arm-rest.
What’s under the hood?
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM) mounted on each of the axles power the car through a 107.8 kWh battery lending it a range of 529-586km (WLTP cycle). It's said to be capable of charging from 10-80 per cent in half an hour using a DC fast charger that can accept charge up to 200kW. Well, we can say Mercedes doesn't want an untrained eye to open the hood so one wouldn’t quickly find the hatch release. And there's one after opening a panel under the dash, that is, if you really want to open the bonnet as in traditional cars for a usual check-up.
But that's best reserved for technicians, hence the windshield liquid filler opens up from the side fender. That aside, what should interest you more is that this car, which weighs more than 2.5 tons, is capable of sprinting 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds! Yes, sounds unbelievable, but the two motors have a combined output of more than 750bhp and 1,020Nm of torque! It's backed by a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system layout. Furthermore, there's rear-axle steering for better manoeuvrability. We just can't wait to drive this one!
Launch timeline and competition
Mercedes-Benz has just launched the EQS 53 4MATIC+ at a price of Rs 2.45 crore (CBU ex-showroom). There's a limited lot allocated for India, but of course, the carmaker says it can be relooked at if there's a demand. There are not many luxury performance electric vehicles in India yet, and the only other one that comes to mind is the Porsche Taycan for now.