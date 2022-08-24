New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Manual First Drive Review

What’s new inside and what’s on the feature list?

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Alto K10 has been given a significant improvement too. The dashboard is redesigned and although hard plastics make up most of the cabin, inclusions like brushed aluminium accents around the infotainment unit, aircon vents, and on the new steering wheel do give it a modern appeal.

Ergonomically, all the things are within easy reach, except for the dash-mounted window switches that might take time to get used to. Then there are storage places scattered all around the cabin. A decent-size glovebox along with two cupholders at the centre and a cubbyhole in the front add practicality and are convenient to use by the front occupants. Then there are 1-litre bottle holders which are restricted to the front doors only. Talking about the front seats, the black and beige fabric upholstery with a checkered pattern breaks the monotony of the all-black cabin. Although these don’t get an adjustable headrest, there’s just enough shoulder and headroom for a comfortable ride. Now, the K10 does not get any adjustment for the steering wheel nor a height-adjustable function for the driver. So, while it may be easy for people with average height to find a suitable driving position, taller folks might find the steering position a bit too low. Having said that, the overall visibility is good and it continues to be a relatively easy car to drive.

Moving to the rear, seat comfort here is adequate, if not great. There’s ample space to fit two occupants, however, inviting a third passenger will be a squeeze. While the stretched wheelbase does free up usable legroom, the fixed headrests are small and offer limited head support. Plus, the windows need to be rolled up/down manually. Then, the small cubbyholes on the door pads along with a small pocket behind the handbrake provide the only usable stowage spaces at the rear. Given the design for the posterior, the access to the boot is narrow but with 214 litres of capacity, it can gobble up to two small suitcases and a couple of grocery bags. The rear parcel shelf, too, comes in handy to carry additional belongings.

The Alto K10 is on offer in four trims, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. We sampled the top-spec VXi Plus trim and it packs in a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There are four speakers which are decent enough and multiple preset audio modes too. The steering wheel also gets mounted controls along with voice commands. We even liked the amber-coloured digital instrument cluster that displays all the basic information, like two trip meters, fuel gauge, instantaneous fuel consumption, and gear position (for AMT variants). That said, a tachometer and a dedicated lock/unlock button could have been embedded for the higher variants.

In terms of safety equipment, as standard, the K10 gets dual front airbags, ABS, front seatbelt reminders (driver and co-driver), and rear parking sensors. Further, the higher-spec models get central locking and speed-sensing door locks. The Alto K10 is yet to be tested by Global NCAP.