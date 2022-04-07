Living with the Mahindra XUV700

How does it perform on daily commute?

The petrol engine is the most potent powertrain in Mahindra’s line-up. With close to 200 horsepower on tap, it is effortless in the city and one would seldom notice the lack of drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom) that the carmaker offers solely with its diesel derivatives. Out on the highway, the steering feels nimble and the ride quality is absorbent over uneven surfaces. Cruising at three-digit speeds is smooth too, and with the supremely comfortable seats, the XUV700 can gobble kilometres with utmost ease without the passengers complaining every now and then.

The XUV does not exactly wrap around you. It feels big to drive like an SUV should. Then there are tons of gizmos that it is festooned with. For instance, it gets the 360-degree surround camera with photo and video recording apart from the array of Level 2 ADAS features. We did try our hand with the adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, and the lane keep assist functions that come to life post 60kmph. The overall response and functionality of these features were quick and precise. That said, we found it a bit cumbersome to access the settings of some ADAS functions through the instrument cluster, mainly due to the positioning of its buttons on the steering wheel.

Now, Mahindra has endowed the cabin with a wraparound dash that extends to the doors panels of the XUV700. While it looks elegant, there’s a downside to it, especially for the shorter lot of people. The upper portion of the door panels come in the line of vision of the left-side ORVM which can feel intrusive. However, the 360-degree camera and a height-adjustable driver seat make up for it.