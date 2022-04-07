Living with the Mahindra XUV700

Introduction
Ever since the introduction of the new Mahindra XUV700 in August 2021, this three-row SUV has amassed tremendous buzz around it. So much so, that the waiting period for the SUV soars to almost 10 months! Are you one of those who is awaiting the arrival of your XUV700 in the coming months? Or someone who is looking forward to buying one? Well, in any case, you are at the right place. The Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Automatic recently made its way to the CarWale garage and after having spent a few weeks with it, we can now tell you what it is like to live with this new Mahindra SUV. So, read on to know our experience.
How practical is it?
At the very first glance, the XUV700 looks and poses like a proper SUV. Open the driver side door and you are bound to stop a moment and cherish that welcome retract function of the powered seat, greeting you into a geeky-looking cabin. Once inside, the dashboard looks neat and premium with soft-touch materials in the right places. Look around and almost everything inside is new and well thought of, be it the large door handles, bottle holders on all four doors, cupholders on the centre console, a sunglass holder, and even a tray under the armrest to place the key fob.
Step inside the second row and this seven-seater XUV700 gets a bench-type seat with a 60:40 split function. You get a centre armrest with two cupholders and generous legroom, courtesy of a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The middle bench can comfortably accommodate three passengers. However, the third row isn’t very spacious. Firstly, this last row is not easily accessible and once seated, the passengers are bound to brush their knees against the front seats. Moreover, the seats are 50:50 split and not exactly comfortable for long-distance drives.
What’s on the feature list?
The Mahindra XUV700 is undoubtedly the most advanced and feature-loaded SUV in its segment. The massive free-standing setup for the infotainment and instrument console looks modern and is touch-based. It also comes with a secondary rotary dial that can be used while resting your hand on the centre armrest.
Other noteworthy features include dual-zone climate control, a powered driver seat with memory and welcome retract function, a wireless charger, massive sunroof, and an incredible 12-speaker stereo system from Sony. Even the third-row passengers won’t feel neglected as they get features like aircon vents with blower controls, cupholders, roof-mounted speakers, and a 12V charging socket.
On the flip side, in our time with the XUV700, we found the infotainment to be slightly slow and glitchy. However, we expect timely software updates to fix these niggles. There are a few misses as well. Mahindra has skipped features like front ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, paddle shifters, and a sliding function for the second-row seats that could have added to the overall practicality.
What’s the fuel efficiency like?
The Mahindra XUV700 that we sampled was plonked with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine that has an output of 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. While we drove the one that was mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the motor can also be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. That said, the all-wheel-drive configuration is reserved exclusively for the top-spec diesel trims.
Mahindra has not specified the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the XUV700. However, in our thorough and comprehensive test run, the XUV700 returned 8.5kmpl in the city and 11.05kmpl on the highway. We will soon be testing its manual version too. Stay tuned to CarWale to know the real-world mileage figures.
How does it perform on daily commute?
The petrol engine is the most potent powertrain in Mahindra’s line-up. With close to 200 horsepower on tap, it is effortless in the city and one would seldom notice the lack of drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom) that the carmaker offers solely with its diesel derivatives. Out on the highway, the steering feels nimble and the ride quality is absorbent over uneven surfaces. Cruising at three-digit speeds is smooth too, and with the supremely comfortable seats, the XUV700 can gobble kilometres with utmost ease without the passengers complaining every now and then.
The XUV does not exactly wrap around you. It feels big to drive like an SUV should. Then there are tons of gizmos that it is festooned with. For instance, it gets the 360-degree surround camera with photo and video recording apart from the array of Level 2 ADAS features. We did try our hand with the adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, and the lane keep assist functions that come to life post 60kmph. The overall response and functionality of these features were quick and precise. That said, we found it a bit cumbersome to access the settings of some ADAS functions through the instrument cluster, mainly due to the positioning of its buttons on the steering wheel.
Now, Mahindra has endowed the cabin with a wraparound dash that extends to the doors panels of the XUV700. While it looks elegant, there’s a downside to it, especially for the shorter lot of people. The upper portion of the door panels come in the line of vision of the left-side ORVM which can feel intrusive. However, the 360-degree camera and a height-adjustable driver seat make up for it.
How is it for the weekend?
If you are travelling with just five people on board, it’s better to fold the last row down as there’s barely any luggage space with all the rows up. With the seat folded, it can fit three different-sized suitcases and a couple of backpacks with some space left to fit in a few shopping bags on the way back. But, run for the driver seat or even the front passenger seat and you are in for a sublime experience.
The Mahindra XUV700 has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres. That’s 10 litres more than the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. While the petrol version is a fuel guzzler, the diesel variants are expected to call for fewer stops at the fuel pump. The second-row seats are adequately comfortable and the passengers will enjoy the pampering features with comfortable seats and a panoramic sunroof. However, the third-row occupants might find the legroom inadequate to the extent of defriending you by the end of a long journey.
What’s the deal with the warranty?
Mahindra offers the XUV700 with a three-year and unlimited-kilometre warranty that can further be extended during the purchase at the dealership level.
Conclusion
When you rewind the ‘XUV’ journey, the XUV500 was the first to kickstart the game for the carmaker back in 2011, followed by the XUV300 compact SUV in 2019. Even then, the XUV500 was a step ahead of its rivals and proved to be a decent all-rounder. And that vogue continues with the new XUV700, having taken the reins from the forerunner.
The Mahindra XUV700 takes the exterior design genes from the XUV500 and looks more striking and impactful. It is brimmed with modern and advanced features and brings in ADAS along with plenty of first-in-segment features to the table. And with assorted powertrain and gearbox options, there’s an XUV700 for everyone!
The XUV700 locks horns with contenders like the Tata Safari, MG Hector, and the Hyundai Alcazar. However, it comes with a long waiting list that stretches well over six months. Presently, the XUV700 range starts at Rs 12.95 lakh and goes all the way to 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi