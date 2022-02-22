New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be available with both manual and AMT gearboxes

- Pre-launch bookings are underway for Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to reveal and announce the prices of the new Baleno in India tomorrow. Based on the leaked details, the hatchback is likely to be offered with two engines, four variants, and six colour options. The bookings for the 2022 Baleno commenced earlier this month for Rs 11,000.

The new-gen Baleno will feature new wraparound LED headlamps, a bigger and wider front grille with mesh pattern, redesigned front bumpers with new fog lamp housing, a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, and tweaked split tail lamps. The refreshed Baleno will sport a three-pod-like design for the LED DRLs. The variants on offer are to include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Baleno will be equipped with a larger nine-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone and Alexa connectivity, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and Suzuki Connect telematics. However, the leaked brochure also confirms features such as rear aircon vents, revised HVAC system controls, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, repositioned centre aircon vents, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel. For more details of the new Baleno, tap here.

Maruti Suzuki will power the new Baleno with a 1.2-litre petrol engine equipped with idle start/stop technology. We expect to see revised power output figures as well. The transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit that will replace the earlier CVT gearbox.