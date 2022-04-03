Tata Motors to showcase new electric SUV concept on 6 April

Since the launch of the Tata Nexon EV in January 2020, Tata Motors has been at the forefront with respect to electric vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment. With the Nexon EV and the recently launched Tigor EV already introduced, the Indian carmaker is now all set to showcase its next electric SUV concept on 6 April.

Based on the teaser video released, the concept wears a closed-off front grille, fog lamp housing in a triangle shape and slim DRLs that run across the bonnet width. The latter could also mean that the EV could sport split headlamps. Besides that, the concept is likely to feature sharp exterior styling and aerodynamic design for the wheels. The details as to the interior are not known at the moment. We expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch. Until then, stay tuned.

Tata Motors is also working on the long-range Tata Nexon EV. Like the recently launched 2022 MG ZS EV, the new Tata Nexon EV could be equipped with a bigger battery pack thus resulting in a longer electric range. The prototype of the Nexon EV long range has been spotted testing on several occasions and you can know more about it here.