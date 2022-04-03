Weekly news round-up: Toyota Hilux launched, Honda City Hybrid unveil date, 2022 Renault Kiger launched

In the action-packed week gone by we have come across a slew of new car launches and important updates around the upcoming models. Apart from these, we have also learned about the new EV Concepts. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition leaked ahead of launch; gets iMT transmission

Ahead of an official launch in India, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition details have been leaked ahead of its official launch. Interestingly, the Creta Knight Edition will offer an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option for the first time. The vehicle will get distinctive cosmetic highlights in the form of a new grille with gloss black and red inserts, gloss black finish for the front and rear skid plates, dark metal-coloured alloy wheels, and more.

New Toyota Innova EV concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled the all-electric version of the Innova. The vehicle was recently showcased at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show. The all-electric concept is called the Innova EV. Apart from the mechanical upgrade, the electric version will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

2022 Toyota Glanza Walkaround – Now in Pictures

The Japanese automaker, Toyota recently launched the 2022 Glanza in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The hatchback gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Here we have spoken in detail about what’s new in the 2022 Toyota Glanza.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched by April-end

Over the last few months, the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 was spied testing in the country on a few instances. The vehicle was also spotted at a dealer stockyard with new alloy wheels and a silver finish. As part of the update, the XL6 facelift will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Mechanically, it will continue to be powered by the existing engine options.

Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

The much-awaited Toyota Hilux pick-up was launched in the country last week. The vehicle is available in two variants – Standard and High. The vehicle is powered by the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine with generates 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. The vehicle will offer a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.

2022 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

In an effort to revive interest in the Kiger compact SUV, Renault India has launched the 2022 Kiger in the country with new set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The vehicle continues to be offered with two existing petrol engine options. The RXT (O) variant now comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission.

Honda City Hybrid to be unveiled in India on 14 April

Honda Cars India will finally unveil the City Hybrid in India on 14 April, 2022. The upcoming Honda City e:HEV will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The upcoming premium sedan is expected to offer the Honda Sensing tech with multiple active and passive safety systems.