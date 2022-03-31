CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    8,280 Views
    Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

    - Available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission

    - Offered in three variants

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Hilux pick-up at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Hilux opened back in January 2021 and can be had in two variants – Standard and High. 

    The front styling of the Toyota Hilux is dominated by a massive trapezoidal grille with chrome border that is flanked by LED projector headlamps. Other visual highlights include LED fog lamps, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and chrome accents on door handles and tailgate. The Hilux can be had in five exterior colours that include White Pearl, Emotional Red, Super White, Grey Metallic, and Silver Metallic. 

    In terms of features, the cabin of the Hilux gets leather upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a powered driver seat. 

    The Hilux is powered by the Fortuner-sourced 2.8-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 201bhp and 420Nm of torque in the manual guise, while the automatic version produces the same power and a bumped 500Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. All the versions are equipped with a 4x4 system as standard. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Hilux:

    Toyota Hilux 4x4 MT Standard – Rs 33.99 lakh

    Toyota Hilux 4x4 MT High – Rs 35.80 lakh

    Toyota Hilux 4X4 AT High – Rs 36.80 lakh

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Power partners with Rustomjee Group to install EV chargers in Mumbai

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1634 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 43.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 38.01 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1634 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh