Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

- Available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission

- Offered in three variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Hilux pick-up at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Hilux opened back in January 2021 and can be had in two variants – Standard and High.

The front styling of the Toyota Hilux is dominated by a massive trapezoidal grille with chrome border that is flanked by LED projector headlamps. Other visual highlights include LED fog lamps, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and chrome accents on door handles and tailgate. The Hilux can be had in five exterior colours that include White Pearl, Emotional Red, Super White, Grey Metallic, and Silver Metallic.

In terms of features, the cabin of the Hilux gets leather upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a powered driver seat.

The Hilux is powered by the Fortuner-sourced 2.8-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 201bhp and 420Nm of torque in the manual guise, while the automatic version produces the same power and a bumped 500Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. All the versions are equipped with a 4x4 system as standard.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Hilux:

Toyota Hilux 4x4 MT Standard – Rs 33.99 lakh

Toyota Hilux 4x4 MT High – Rs 35.80 lakh

Toyota Hilux 4X4 AT High – Rs 36.80 lakh