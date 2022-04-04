CarWale
    Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition launched in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Volkswagen celebrates 12 years journey of the iconic carline

    - Based on the top-spec PoloGT TSI with a six-speed automatic torque converter 

    - The Polo Legend edition is offered in limited numbers 

    Volkswagen India celebrates Polo’s 12 anniversary with the launch of the Polo Legend edition. This new trim is based on the top-spec GT TSI variant which is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 109bhp at 5,000rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic torque converter. 

    Visually, the newly introduced Volkswagen Polo Legend edition gets side body graphics, black trunk garnish, and black roof foil to give it a sportier look. Additionally, it also sports ‘Legend’ edition badges on the fender and the boot. The other styling elements have been retained from the regular GT TSI variant. It is worth noting that the Polo Legend edition is offered in limited numbers and available across 151 Volkswagen dealerships in the country. 

    The production for the Polo commenced way back in 2009 and was launched in 2010. This was first locally manufactured model at the company’s facility in Chakan, Pune. Interestingly, the Polo was also the first made-in-India hatchback in its segment to offer dual airbags as standard and received four-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited ‘Legend edition’ for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.”

