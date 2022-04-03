Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs in Maharashtra and Goa

- Tata Motors claims to have had the biggest EV delivery event by a four-wheeler OEM in India in the personal EV space

- The company currently sells the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the country

Tata Motors delivered 712 EVs (564 units of the Nexon EV and 148 units of the Tigor EV) to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa. The company claims that it is the biggest EV delivery event by a four-wheeler OEM in India in the personal EV space.

Tata Motors currently retails the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the passenger electric vehicle market. The company is also said to be working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, “As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping the customers ‘Evolve To Electric’. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a four-wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India’s green wave.”