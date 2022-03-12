Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift spotted at dealer stockyards

- To get subtle cosmetic upgrades

- Likely to be launched in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki is most likely to continue with its launch offensive strategy for 2022 with the XL6 facelift. A recent image leaked of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki X6 that has on the web indicates the new model beginning to arrive at the dealer stockyards ahead of a possible launch in the coming months.

As per the spy picture, the XL6 sports new dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels which we also suspect is a size bigger than the one on the current model. Presently, the XL6 is fitted with 15-inch black-coloured alloy wheels. The XL6 could also feature a revised front grille, new features, and fresh upholstery.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the carmaker’s flagship model and is loaded with features like LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, captain seats for the second row with one-touch recline function, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and steering mounted controls.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid powertrain. It is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm torque and is available with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automated gearbox. Post the update, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will compete against the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and the newly launched Kia Carens.

