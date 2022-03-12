Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor i-CNG

The competition in the compact sedan segment has further intensified in India with the recent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG option in the VXI and ZXI variants. Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced the Tigor i-CNG in the top-spec XZ and XZ+ variants. Changes in both the models are majorly limited to the addition of a CNG kit while visually they carry the standard styling elements from the regular variant. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences.

Engine

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. It gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. In the petrol mode, this engine returns 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The company claims that the S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system that provides a better air-fuel ratio and helps in delivering improved mileage figures and superior performance. As certified by the testing agency under rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989, the Dzire S-CNG has a fuel efficiency figure of 31.12km/kg.

The Tigor i-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. The regular petrol variant produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. The company claims that the Tigor i-CNG is equipped with a single advanced ECU unit that offers seamless shifting between CNG and petrol, while also maintaining optimum air-fuel ratio for superior performance and high fuel efficiency. The vehicle can be directly started in the CNG mode.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has always offered a fine balance of style, practicality, functionality, and reliability. The vehicle is currently available in its latest generation avatar and is a bestseller in its segment. During the last update, the vehicle received an updated grille, revised fog lamps housings, and silver accents. Depending on the variant, the vehicle also offers two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels which enhances the overall character.

The top-spec Tigor XZ+ with i-CNG can be had with an infinity black roof. Additional feature highlights include rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels. In addition to the existing colours, the compact sedan is also available in the Magnetic Red colour option.

Interior

The Dzire gets a dual-tone interior with faux wood trims across all variants except the base. The vehicle is equipped with a modern set of features such as an updated seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen music system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the top-spec variant also offers features like multi-information display (MID) and cruise control.

The Tigor gets a dual-tone black and beige theme, and colour coordinated AC vents (only for Arizona Blue and Magnetic Red colour options). Additionally, the vehicle gets chrome finished inside door handles, Harman seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric-lined rear door armrest, premium knitted roof liner, and more.

Conclusion

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG delivers better performance figures as compared to the Tata Tigor i-CNG. However, the latter offers better safety features and is also available in feature-loaded top-spec variants. Both the cars have their own character, therefore, based on individual preference the customers can opt from either of them.