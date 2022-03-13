CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted in starry wrap ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    836 Views
    New India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted in starry wrap ahead of debut

    - The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been spotted testing near the arctic circle

    - The updated model will feature a revised exterior design and new features on the inside

    The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been spotted testing yet again on public roads ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place very soon, evident from the starry wrap that camouflages the changes to the upcoming model.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Front View

    Images that were taken near the Arctic Circle reveal a single test mule of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC which gets a heavily updated design. Up-front, the SUV features a single slat grille with a honeycomb pattern right behind, flanked by a set of new LED headlamps on either side.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Side View

    The side profile of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC features a set of new aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and a set of repositioned ORVMs that have moved from the A-pillar to the doors. The rear profile gets new LED tail lights, a reworked tail gate, and an exhaust that now hides behind the rear bumper.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Rear Three Quarter

    It is believed that the interiors of the upcoming generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC could come equipped with a new MBUX infotainment system in the form of a giant tablet placed lower on the centre console.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Rear View

    Under the hood, the India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC is expected to carry on with the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines in the local market that power the current India-spec version of the SUV. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    ₹ 60.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, Volkswagen Virtus, and ICOTY awards
     Next 
    Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor i-CNG

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    799 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 71.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 76.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 71.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 72.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 73.09 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 73.71 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 67.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    799 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted in starry wrap ahead of debut