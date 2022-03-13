New India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted in starry wrap ahead of debut

- The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been spotted testing near the arctic circle

- The updated model will feature a revised exterior design and new features on the inside

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been spotted testing yet again on public roads ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place very soon, evident from the starry wrap that camouflages the changes to the upcoming model.

Images that were taken near the Arctic Circle reveal a single test mule of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC which gets a heavily updated design. Up-front, the SUV features a single slat grille with a honeycomb pattern right behind, flanked by a set of new LED headlamps on either side.

The side profile of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC features a set of new aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and a set of repositioned ORVMs that have moved from the A-pillar to the doors. The rear profile gets new LED tail lights, a reworked tail gate, and an exhaust that now hides behind the rear bumper.

It is believed that the interiors of the upcoming generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC could come equipped with a new MBUX infotainment system in the form of a giant tablet placed lower on the centre console.

Under the hood, the India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC is expected to carry on with the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines in the local market that power the current India-spec version of the SUV. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned.