Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift spotted testing in the snow

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS was launched in India back in 2021, and you can read all about it here. The German automobile brand is now working on a mid-life facelift of the model, evident from the new set of spy shots that made their way to the web.

As seen in the spy images, the facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS test mule is devoid of camouflage on the majority of its body, save for the rear profile. The front grille receives a small black camouflage, while the posterior hides what could be a revised tail-gate and a set of new LED headlamps. Reports suggest that the latter could be offered in different designs for the US and European markets.

The side profile of the new Mercedes-Maybach facelift reveals that the model continues to sport a chrome finish for the B-pillar, while the Maybach badging on the D-pillar has been given miss. The latter also hints that the test mule could be in its early stages of development.

While details regarding the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS remain unknown at the moment, we expect the SUV to receive updates similar to the new S-Class, such as the new steering wheel as well as the latest touchscreen infotainment system from the marquee. Under the hood, the model is likely to soldier on with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor could be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.