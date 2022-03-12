CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift spotted testing in the snow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    79 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift spotted testing in the snow

    - The facelifted Maybach GLS is expected to debut later this year

    - The model will receive subtle design tweaks and feature revisions

    The Mercedes-Maybach GLS was launched in India back in 2021, and you can read all about it here. The German automobile brand is now working on a mid-life facelift of the model, evident from the new set of spy shots that made their way to the web.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS test mule is devoid of camouflage on the majority of its body, save for the rear profile. The front grille receives a small black camouflage, while the posterior hides what could be a revised tail-gate and a set of new LED headlamps. Reports suggest that the latter could be offered in different designs for the US and European markets.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Side View

    The side profile of the new Mercedes-Maybach facelift reveals that the model continues to sport a chrome finish for the B-pillar, while the Maybach badging on the D-pillar has been given miss. The latter also hints that the test mule could be in its early stages of development.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Rear Three Quarter

    While details regarding the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS remain unknown at the moment, we expect the SUV to receive updates similar to the new S-Class, such as the new steering wheel as well as the latest touchscreen infotainment system from the marquee. Under the hood, the model is likely to soldier on with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor could be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    ₹ 2.47 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti-Toyota upcoming SUV begins testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    798 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.80 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.09 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.80 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.80 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.95 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.86 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.97 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.74 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.73 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    798 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift spotted testing in the snow