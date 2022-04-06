CarWale
    Kia EV6 to be announced for India by the end of this month

    Jay Shah

    - To make its India debut in coming months

    - Will be offered as CBU model

    Kia India is all set to enter the electric vehicle space in India. To be announced later this month, the Korean carmaker is expected to bring the EV6 to the country in the coming months. The EV6 will be introduced as a CBU model. 

    The Kia EV6 made its global debut in May 2021. The electric vehicle is underpinned by the carmaker’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is offered in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. The highlights of the EV6 are full LED lighting inside out, flush-fitting exterior door handles, a 12-inch curved infotainment system, a head-up display, and UVO Link connected car tech.

    This Kia EV will also be equipped with 21 ADAS features that include blind-spot avoidance assist, driver attention warning, highway driving assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, and more. 

    Internationally, the Kia EV6 is offered with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery packs. The latter can be had with either a rear-wheel-drive option or an all-wheel-drive setup. It is yet to be known which variant will be preferred for the Indian market. The electric crossover also supports multiple charging systems. The 350kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 18 minutes. Besides this, the 11kW on-board charger can juice up the power from 10 to 100 per cent in seven hours.

    Another notable feature is the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function of the Kia EV6. This allows the electric vehicle to supply power to other electric appliances through a 110V power outlet located in the front of the second-row seat base.

    Since the Kia EV6 will be a CBU model, we expect the prices to be north of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The recent additions to the EV space are the Mini Cooper SE and the Volvo XC40 Recharge which will be introduced in the coming months. 

