    New Tata Curvv electric SUV concept breaks cover

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,925 Views
    New Tata Curvv electric SUV concept breaks cover

    - The production-ready Tata Curvv EV SUV is expected to be unveiled in the next two years

    - EV variant will be followed by an ICE counterpart

    Tata Motors has pulled the covers off the Curvv electric SUV concept. The model, which is likely to arrive in its production form as the Nexon Coupe, is expected to make its debut in the next two years.

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    In terms of design, the new Tata Curvv EV SUV concept features a clean fascia, and being an EV, the model will give the traditional grille design a miss. On top, there are LED DRLs on either side joined by a LED strip, sitting above the Tata logo. The bumper features triangular clusters on the sides, which could make way for a headlamp setup in the production form. The lower side of the bumper is finished in a black shade while the conventional position of the air dam receives a carbon-fibre finish.

    Tata Nexon EV Left Side View

    On either side, the Tata Curvv electric SUV concept gets a sloping coupe-like roofline, gloss black side sills and wheel arches, EV badging on the front doors, large dual-tone alloy wheels, a blacked-out roof, and sleek cameras that act as ORVMs. Towards the rear, the model benefits from a split spoiler, LED tail lights, an LED strip that spans the width of the bootlid, triangular inserts for the rear bumper, and a light on the lower end of the dual-tone bumper.

    Tata Nexon EV Rear View

    Inside, the 2022 Tata Curvv EV SUV concept features a futuristic design with a clean dashboard design, a two-spoke, multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel; two large freestanding screens, with one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument console; a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone black and blue theme, touch controls for the AC vents, a rotary dial for the transmission, drive modes, and a front arm-rest.

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    While details of the powertrain remain scarce at the moment, Tata Motors has revealed that upon launch, the production-ready Curvv EV will return a range of 400-500kms on a single charge. The model will debut in the EV form, which will be later followed by its ICE counterpart.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2022 Kia Sonet to get more airbags as standard; details leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    Kia EV6 to be announced for India by the end of this month

