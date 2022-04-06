2022 Kia Sonet to get more airbags as standard; details leaked ahead of launch

- The refreshed Kia Sonet will get four airbags as standard across the range

- The colour palette of the model has been revised as well

Earlier this week, details of the 2022 Kia Seltos were leaked on the web, details of which are available here. Now, a new set of images reveal all the features and updates to the 2022 Kia Sonet ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon.

In terms of colour options, Kia has discontinued the Intelligency Blue, Steel Silver, and Beige Gold, the latter of which is now unavailable even in the dual-tone finish for the Sonet. Instead, the sub-four metre SUV will get two new colours such as Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver.

As seen in the leaked images here, the refreshed Kia Sonet will get a host of updates, with one of the few significant ones being four airbags and Highline TPMS, both of which will soon be offered as standard across the variant line-up. Coming to the variant-wise additions, the model will get curtain airbags from the HTX+ variant, ESC, HAC, VSM, and brake assist from the HTK+ variant, a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster from the HTX variant, and semi-leatherette seats from the HTE variant.

A few other notable feature additions on the 2022 Kia Sonet include a new Sonet logo, rear back seat folding knob, new Kia Connect logo, and a new IRVM design with the Kia Connect button. The leaked image also suggests that the new variants will command a premium of Rs 20,000-30,000 over the outgoing models.

