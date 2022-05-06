Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Automatic First Drive Review

We have the one-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol mated to an automatic. The torque-converter automatic is a six-speed unit and comes with paddle shifters. And overall, it strikes a good balance between being responsive and relaxing to drive. The engine only comes alive at around 2,500rpm. But that’s expected from a small capacity turbocharged engine. But even when it does come on song, it won’t pin you back in the seat or bring a smile to your face. What it does do, nonetheless, is draw appreciative nods. As soon as one realises that this small capacity motor still manages to give Virtus, a large car, some spirited feel, you do begin to appreciate it. The only time it feels lacklustre is when you give the engine the beans from a standstill. It just isn’t quick enough to feel exciting, or even noteworthy for that matter.

We drove the Virtus in both full auto mode as well as in the manual mode using the paddle shifters. The full auto mode is competent enough to handle city and highway runs. And you will rarely feel the need to interfere, unless, of course, you want to get more involved; like on a winding road or when threading through slow moving traffic on a 80kmph highway, for instance.

As far as engine refinement goes, the one-litre feels happiest between 2,500-4,000rpm. You can hear the engine, and it isn’t the most refined sounding unit. But, in this rpm band it doesn’t feel strained or out of its comfort zone. It also has enough grunt and turn of speed in this band to keep the driver happy. It’s only when you go past 4,000rpm and inch closer to the redline that the engine sounds unrefined and strained. And, it feels like it’s making more noise than progress on the road.