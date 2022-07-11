Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be sold through Nexa outlets

- Production model isto be globally unveiled on 20 July

- To be available in both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki’s mid-size SUV, christened the Grand Vitara, will be globally unveiled on 20 July, 2022. The upcoming SUV will be sold via Maruti’s premium Nexa outlets. Interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle can be booked online or at the Nexa showrooms.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will share the engine options with the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Toyota-badged SUV is available in both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options.

The strong-hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System), wherein the petrol engine produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. Combined, the self-charging strong-hybrid version produces 114bhp. This engine gets an e-drive transmission.

The mild-hybrid version gets Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology which produces 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. Further, this engine is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive option.

In terms of features, the SUV will offer the latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, head-up display, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech. Further, the vehicle will also offer ventilated front seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls.