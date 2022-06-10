New Volkswagen Virtus: Variants explained

Volkswagen launched the Virtus in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). We drove the latest sedan from the German automobile manufacturer last month, and you can read our review here.

The 2022 Volkswagen Polo is available with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI Evo engine with ACT mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 248bhp and 250Nm of torque. The fuel economy figures of the sedan were recently revealed, details of which are available here.

The new Volkswagen Virtus is offered in six colours: Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. Customers can choose from four variants such as Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Volkswagen Virtus.

Virtus Comfortline

Engine start-stop button

Chrome strip on the upper grille

LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

LED tail lights

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Height-adjustable driver seat

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dual-tone interior theme

Black seat upholstery

Ambient lighting

ESC, MCB, BA, ASR

Brake disc wiping

Electronic differential lock system

Virtus Highline

Cruise control

Glossy black lower grille

16-inch alloy wheels

Reversing camera with guidelines

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Cooled glove-box

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Push-button start-stop

Beige seat upholstery

Sliding front arm-rest with storage

Rear arm-rest with cup holders

Wireless charging

Shark-fin antenna

Valet mode

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Hill start assist (AT only)

Virtus Topline

Chrome strip on the lower grille

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Curtain airbags

Height-adjustable front passenger seat

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electric sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Leather and leatherette seat upholstery

Front side airbags

Eight-inch fully-digital instrument cluster

Virtus GT Plus

GT elements

GT branding for the front grille and fenders

GT Line seat upholstery

Black alloy wheels

Red front brake calipers

Carbon Steel Grey roof and ORVMs

Glossy black rear spoiler

Rear defogger

Front fog lights with cornering function

Rave glossy/dark red glossy and glossy black décor inserts