    New Volkswagen Virtus: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    516 Views
    New Volkswagen Virtus: Variants explained

    Volkswagen launched the Virtus in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). We drove the latest sedan from the German automobile manufacturer last month, and you can read our review here.

    The 2022 Volkswagen Polo is available with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI Evo engine with ACT mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 248bhp and 250Nm of torque. The fuel economy figures of the sedan were recently revealed, details of which are available here.

    The new Volkswagen Virtus is offered in six colours: Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. Customers can choose from four variants such as Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Volkswagen Virtus.

    Virtus Comfortline

    Engine start-stop button

    Chrome strip on the upper grille

    LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

    16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    LED tail lights

    Tyre pressure deflation warning

    Seat-belt reminder system                                 

    Speed alert system

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Black seat upholstery

    Ambient lighting

    ESC, MCB, BA, ASR

    Brake disc wiping

    Electronic differential lock system

    Virtus Highline

    Cruise control

    Glossy black lower grille

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Reversing camera with guidelines

    10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Cooled glove-box

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Automatic climate control

    Push-button start-stop

    Beige seat upholstery

    Sliding front arm-rest with storage

    Rear arm-rest with cup holders

    Wireless charging

    Shark-fin antenna

    Valet mode

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Hill start assist (AT only)

    Virtus Topline

    Chrome strip on the lower grille

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Curtain airbags

    Height-adjustable front passenger seat

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electric sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    Leather and leatherette seat upholstery

    Front side airbags

    Eight-inch fully-digital instrument cluster

    Virtus GT Plus

    GT elements

    GT branding for the front grille and fenders

    GT Line seat upholstery

    Black alloy wheels

    Red front brake calipers

    Carbon Steel Grey roof and ORVMs

    Glossy black rear spoiler

    Rear defogger

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    Rave glossy/dark red glossy and glossy black décor inserts

    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

