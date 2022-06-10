New Volkswagen Virtus: Variants explained

Volkswagen launched the Virtus in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). We drove the latest sedan from the German automobile manufacturer last month, and you can read our review here.
The 2022 Volkswagen Polo is available with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI Evo engine with ACT mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 248bhp and 250Nm of torque. The fuel economy figures of the sedan were recently revealed, details of which are available here.
The new Volkswagen Virtus is offered in six colours: Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. Customers can choose from four variants such as Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Volkswagen Virtus.
Virtus Comfortline
Engine start-stop button
Chrome strip on the upper grille
LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs
16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
LED tail lights
Tyre pressure deflation warning
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Height-adjustable driver seat
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Dual-tone interior theme
Black seat upholstery
Ambient lighting
ESC, MCB, BA, ASR
Brake disc wiping
Electronic differential lock system
Virtus Highline
Cruise control
Glossy black lower grille
16-inch alloy wheels
Reversing camera with guidelines
10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Cooled glove-box
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Automatic climate control
Push-button start-stop
Beige seat upholstery
Sliding front arm-rest with storage
Rear arm-rest with cup holders
Wireless charging
Shark-fin antenna
Valet mode
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Hill start assist (AT only)
Virtus Topline
Chrome strip on the lower grille
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Curtain airbags
Height-adjustable front passenger seat
Auto-dimming IRVM
Electric sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Leather and leatherette seat upholstery
Front side airbags
Eight-inch fully-digital instrument cluster
Virtus GT Plus
GT elements
GT branding for the front grille and fenders
GT Line seat upholstery
Black alloy wheels
Red front brake calipers
Carbon Steel Grey roof and ORVMs
Glossy black rear spoiler
Rear defogger
Front fog lights with cornering function
Rave glossy/dark red glossy and glossy black décor inserts