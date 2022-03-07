Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG bookings unofficially open; launch likely soon

- The Maruti Dzire CNG is expected to be available in two variants

- The CNG variant of the compact sedan could be launched in India soon

Select Maruti Suzuki dealers in India have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the CNG variant of the Dzire compact sedan. The company is likely to launch the CNG variants of the model in the country soon.

According to dealer sources, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is expected to be offered in two variants including VXi and ZXi. At the moment, the model is offered in four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently offered only with a petrol powertrain, which is a 1.2-litre Dualjet engine that produces 89hbp and 113Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The CNG variant though could arrive with a slightly lower power output, mated only to the five-speed manual transmission. A leaked document reportedly revealed the engine specifications of the Dzire CNG, details of which are available here.