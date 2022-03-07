CarWale
    Mahindra posts total sales of 54,455 units in February 2022; records highest-ever SUV sales

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    - Highest-ever SUV sales recorded 

    - 2,814 units exported 

    Mahindra has announced the monthly sales report for February 2022. The Indian automaker sold a total of 54,455 vehicles in the previous month, thereby registering a growth of an impressive 89 per cent. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the passenger vehicles category, Mahindra logged its highest-ever SUV sales with 27,551 SUVs retailed in the last month. These numbers are over 38 per cent more than the carmaker’s business in January 2022 when the company recorded 19,848 unit sales for its SUVs. Currently, the SUV portfolio comprises the XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Thar. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Front View

    The cars and vans category recorded a sale of 112 units. Meanwhile, a total of 2,814 vehicles were exported to global markets. Besides this, recently, Mahindra revealed three new electric SUV concepts. These SUVs will be unveiled in July 2022 and are being designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK.

    According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54,455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89 per cent in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79 per cent, which registered the highest-ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semiconductor-related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate.”

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
