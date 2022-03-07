BMW M4 Competition — Now in pictures

The second-generation of the BMW M4 made its global debut last year. And now, BMW India has launched the M4 Competition at Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance sports car can go from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds! With upgrades under the skin, it also does look the part carrying all the equipment that add to its appearance. Here are some pictures of the car for you to drool at.

A carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) roof is one highlight amongst many others, like dual-barrel headlights, slim LED tail lamps, and quad exhausts at the rear.

This new-gen M4 gets an interior based on the G22 4 Series equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

It also features carbon fibre interior trim, active seat ventilation, M sport seats with Merino leather upholstery, M seat belts, and more M-spec equipment to give it that distinguished character.

Powering the M4 Competition is a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine churning out 503bhp and 650Nm of torque.

This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

What's more, the M4 features multiple engine and chassis settings along with Adaptive M-specific suspension, M Dynamic Mode (MDM), and an Active M Differential.

It also features Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dry Braking function, and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).