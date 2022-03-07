CarWale
    BMW M4 Competition — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW M4 Competition — Now in pictures

    The second-generation of the BMW M4 made its global debut last year. And now, BMW India has launched the M4 Competition at Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance sports car can go from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds! With upgrades under the skin, it also does look the part carrying all the equipment that add to its appearance. Here are some pictures of the car for you to drool at.

    BMW M4 Competition Front View

    A carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) roof is one highlight amongst many others, like dual-barrel headlights, slim LED tail lamps, and quad exhausts at the rear.

    BMW M4 Competition Left Rear Three Quarter

    This new-gen M4 gets an interior based on the G22 4 Series equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. 

    BMW M4 Competition Front Row Seats

    It also features carbon fibre interior trim, active seat ventilation, M sport seats with Merino leather upholstery, M seat belts, and more M-spec equipment to give it that distinguished character.

    BMW M4 Competition Dashboard

    Powering the M4 Competition is a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine churning out 503bhp and 650Nm of torque.

    BMW M4 Competition Left Front Three Quarter

    This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

    BMW M4 Competition Right Rear Three Quarter

    What's more, the M4 features multiple engine and chassis settings along with Adaptive M-specific suspension, M Dynamic Mode (MDM), and an Active M Differential.

    BMW M4 Competition Left Front Three Quarter

    It also features Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dry Braking function, and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).

    BMW M4 Competition Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW M4 Competition Image
    BMW M4 Competition
    ₹ 1.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Volkswagen Virtus to be unveiled tomorrow
    New MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

    BMW M4 Competition Gallery

    • BMW M4 Competition Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW M4 Competition Right Rear Three Quarter
    • BMW M4 Competition Left Rear Three Quarter
    • BMW M4 Competition Left Front Three Quarter
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2215 Views
    8 Likes

    BMW M4 Competition Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.71 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.66 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.71 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.72 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.59 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.73 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.60 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.59 Crore

