BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.53 crore

German luxury automaker BMW has launched the M4 Competition Coupé in India with a sticker price of 1.53 crore (ex-showroom) as a part of the golden jubilee celebration of its M division. The brand is celebrating 50 years of the M division globally in 2022 with exclusive special-edition models. In fact, BMW has already launched the 50 Jahre M Edition limited-run models of the M340i xDrive, 6 Series GT, and the 5 Series.

This special-edition M4 Competition Coupé features iconic M roundels bonnet, boot, and wheel hub caps. Additionally, BMW offers this 50 Jahre M Edition model with two exclusive paint options from its BMW Individual colour range — Macau Blue and Imola Red. Besides this, it is equipped with M forged alloy wheels painted in matte Gold Bronze — 19- and 20-inch at the front and back, respectively.

Inside, the cabin of the M4 Competition Coupé wears in high-grade Merino leather, available in an all-black tone. While the M Sport seats and door sills adorn 50 M Jahre badges, the centre console gets a special metal plaque with 50 M Jahre lettering.

Meanwhile, this limited-edition model carries forward all the bells and whistles from the standard on-sale M4 Competition Coupé, such as BMW laser headlights, adaptive M suspension, three-zone temperature control, carbon fibre roof, 12.3-inch M driver display, 10.25-inch central information hub, 16-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display,

Powering the M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition is the 2,993cc, six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. This motor makes 503bhp and 650Nm. And it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds.