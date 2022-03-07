CarWale
    New Volkswagen Virtus to be unveiled tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Volkswagen Virtus to be unveiled tomorrow

    - The Volkswagen Virtus is based on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform

    - The new sedan is the spiritual successor to the Vento

    Volkswagen India is all set to unveil the Virtus sedan in the country tomorrow. The model, which will be the spiritual successor to the Vento, will be launched in India in May 2022, with deliveries set to begin around the same time.

    The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform that not only underpins the Volkswagen Taigun, but also forms the base for the Skoda Kushaq and the Skoda Slavia sedan. The model is expected to be powered by 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

    In terms of exterior design, the teaser images of the new Volkswagen Virtus have revealed a few details such as the single slat grille with chrome surrounds, LED projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, a wide air dam with fog lights on either side, GT Line badging on the front fenders, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, chrome insert for the door handles, contrast black ORVMs and roof, wrap-around LED tail lights, Virtus lettering on the boot-lid, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

    Inside, the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus is expected to come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a fully-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and wireless charging.

    Volkswagen Virtus
