    Hyundai Creta and Venue variants likely to get a rejig soon

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Creta and Venue variants likely to get a rejig soon

    - Changes pertain to 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-diesel variant of the Venue

    - Two trims of Hyundai Creta likely to be dropped

    Hyundai India is likely to rejig the variant line-up of the Creta and Venue SUVs soon. As per a leaked document on the web, select 1.0-litre turbo and 1.5-litre trims of the Venue along with 1.4-litre turbo and 1.5-litre diesel versions of the Creta will be discontinued soon. Last week, the carmaker axed two variants of the Hyundai i20 that were replaced by two new variants and you can know more about it here.

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

    Talking about the Hyundai Venue, the leaked document indicates the discontinuation of five variants of the 1.0-litre turbo version. These are S(O) DCT, SX+ DCT dual-tone, S(O) E Clutch, SX (O) E Clutch, and SX (O) E Clutch dual-tone. Here, the ‘E Clutch’ trims stand for the iMT variants that were introduced back in July 2020. As for the 1.5-litre diesel guise, the S(O) and S(O) dual-tone variants could be ditched soon. 

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta, too, is likely to get a variant revision for the higher-spec versions. The 1.4-litre turbo SX DCT and the 1.5-litre diesel SX AT could face the axe. However, it is not yet known if Hyundai will introduce new variants to replace the ceased ones. 

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine in the Hyundai Creta is tuned to produce 138bhp and 242Nm of torque and can be had with a seven-speed DCT unit. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
