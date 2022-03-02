CarWale
    Hyundai i20 variants likely to be rejigged; lower variants to get new features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    469 Views
    Hyundai i20 variants likely to be rejigged; lower variants to get new features

    - Two petrol variants likely to be discontinued 

    - Lower variants to get cruise control, electric sunroof, and automatic climate control

    Hyundai India is likely to rejig the variant line-up of the i20 hatchback. Launched in late 2020, the i20 is offered in three engine options across four variants. Now, the carmaker is likely to discontinue select variants and add new features for the lower variants. 

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    As per the leaked document, the Asta (O) 1.2 IVT and Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT have been axed while the lower variants are likely to benefit from new features. The Sportz trim will get features like automatic climate control and cruise control while the Asta variant gains an electric sunroof along with the above-mentioned features. 

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    However, in this exchange, the Asta version loses out on the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system for a smaller eight-inch infotainment system. As for the top-spec Asta (O) trim, the connectivity options have been extended with voice commands such as sunroof controls, welcome message, contact information, navigation assistance, and driver side window control. 

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    The top-spec variants of the i20 continue to be offered with features such as LED projector headlamps, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, a seven-speaker Bose stereo system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel. We have driven the new Hyundai i20 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Image Source

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz automatic to be launched this month; bookings open

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh

