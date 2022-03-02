New BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition sold out in India

BMW has already sold out the limited-run X4 Black Shadow Edition in India after opening its order books for the coupe SUV on 25 February, 2022. The brand’s website also confirms that all models of the limited-edition X4 have been pre-reserved. Interestingly, the German carmaker is said to have allotted only 50 units of the new X4 Black Shadow Edition for India. Meanwhile, the new X4 is expected to launch here in a couple of weeks.

The India-bound X4 facelift is most likely to come with adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, multiple airbags, three-zone temperature control, dynamic damper control, performance control, a Harman Kardon sound system, six colours of ambient lighting, and so forth.

The limited-run X4 Black Shadow Edition comes in Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire exterior paints with all-black interior tone and red stitching across two variants: the X4 xDrive30i M Sport and X4 xDrive30d M Sport. As for the standard X4, BMW could offer more colour options for the exterior and interior. To learn more about the SUV, do read the news here.

BMW is expected to continue offering the xDrive30i and xDrive30d variants for the standard X4 too. Thus, the SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre, inline four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine and a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel unit; both mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Once launched, the X4 will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.