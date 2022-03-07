CarWale
    Jehan Daruvala blitzes Bahrain with 2nd fastest time in F2 test

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    Jehan Daruvala blitzes Bahrain with 2nd fastest time in F2 test

    - Driving for reigning champions Prema Racing this year

    - Posted second quickest time of the whole test session

    Jehan Daurvala’s form continues as he managed to set the second-fastest overall time at the Formula 2 pre-season test session in Bahrain. After two seasons with Carlin, the Red Bull junior team driver has returned to the Italian outfit, Prema Racing for his third year of Formula 2.

    Front View

    After an excellent last season, the 23-year-old is continuing from where he left with a best time of 1 minute, 42.074 seconds, which put him at the top of the timesheets on the opening day. It also stood as the second quickest time of the whole test session, behind only Liam Lawson’s Day 2 pace-setting time of one minute, 41.623 seconds. Unfortunately, the time could not be bettered as day three of the test had to be abandoned due to a sandstorm.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jehan consistently running among the front runners throughout the test, further boosts his prospects of becoming the first Indian to win the Formula 2 championship. He also ran trouble-free during the three days, chalking up a total of 153 laps around the Sakhir International Circuit. 

    Formula 2 sits just below F1 on the single seater ladder, and with a F2 championship under his belt, a seat in F1 could seem more like a reality than a distant dream. The Formula 2 season gets underway in Bahrain with practice and qualifiers on March 18th, 2022. Keep watching this space as we follow Jehan’s progress.

