    2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R variants explained

    Desirazu Venkat

    422 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R variants explained

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R range has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 5.40 lakh and going all the way to Rs 7.10 lakh for the top-spec model. It’s a model year update for the tallboy and sees it getting some new features as well as a few exterior updates. Also included as a part of the updates are a new set of engines.  

    LXi

    This is the entry-level variant for the Wagon R and gets as standard dual-tone interiors, amber instrument cluster, idle start-stop tech, front power windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and body-coloured bumpers. This variant is only available with the five-speed manual transmission and the rear parcel tray is available only with the CNG enabled variants. However, the rear parcel tray can be added as an accessory at the dealer level.

    VXi

    This version, in addition to what is available in the LXi trim, gets split-folding second-row seats, day-night setting enabled IRVM, silver interior door handles, keyless entry, all power windows, smart play dock with Bluetooth and two speakers, speed-sensitive door locks, security alarm, power windows and body-coloured door handles. The AMT/AGS option is available from this trim onwards and sees the car get a slightly modified instrument cluster and hill hold control.  

    ZXi

    Over the features of the VXi variant, the only addition to the ZXi trim level is steering mounted audio control. However, the biggest change is that from this trim onwards the Wagon R is only available with the 1.2-litre engine that produces 88bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

    ZXi+

    This is the fully-loaded version of the Wagon R and over the ZXi trim level, it gets a tachometer, rear defogger, front passenger side under seat tray and back pocket, Smartplay studio with 7.0-inch display, voice control, front fog lamps, 14-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with indicators, rear wiper and dual-tone paint scheme.

    Our choice

    If you are fine with not having a touchscreen infotainment system and front fog lamps then the ZXi variant would be our pick. It gets the bigger engine but with more than enough features to make it worthy of the premium, it commands over the VXi trims.   

    Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R –

    Wagon R LXI – Rs 5,39,500

    Wagon R LXI Tour H3 – Rs 5,39,500

    Wagon R LXI S-CNG – Rs 6,34,500

    Wagon R LXI S-CNG Tour H3 – Rs 6,34,500

    Wagon R VXI – Rs 5,86,000

    Wagon R VXI AGS – Rs 6,36,000

    Wagon R VXI S-CNG – Rs 6,81,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI MT – Rs 5,99,600

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI AGS – Rs 6,49,600

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT – Rs 6,48,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS – Rs 6,98,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 6,60,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 7,10,000

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
    ₹ 5.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, Volkswagen Virtus, and ICOTY awards

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.99 Lakh

