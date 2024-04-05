Hyundai Alcazar facelift to get new LED taillights?

Likely to be launched later this year

Expected to get visual updates in line with the 2024 Creta

Spy images of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar have surfaced yet again. This time around, the spy shots reveal a key feature of the model that is expected to be launched in India by the end of the year.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get a set of refreshed LED taillights with a vertical orientation. While the car is heavily camouflaged, a few visible elements include roof rails, shark-fin antenna, twin-tip exhausts, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Elsewhere, we expect the updated Alcazar to feature a set of revised front and rear bumpers, new upholstery, all-new grille, and a whole set of additional features that recently made it to the 2024 Hyundai Creta.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Alcazar facelift is likely to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions as the outgoing iteration. This will be the first update for the Alcazar since its launch and the updates will enable the car to fight head-on with rivals such as the Tata Safari facelift, Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus.