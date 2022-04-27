CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lexus India opens a new dealership in Gurugram

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    407 Views
    Lexus India opens a new dealership in Gurugram

    - Lexus India has inaugurated its second dealership this month

    - The company will open a new dealership in Kochi soon

    Lexus India has inaugurated a new showroom in Gurugram. The Japanese luxury brand has its Guest Experience Centers located in Chennai, Chandigarh, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company also recently opened doors for its dealership in Chennai, details of which can be read here.

    Lexus will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centers to Kochi. The carmaker is also planning to open a 'Go to Home' Lexus Mobile Lounge in Kerala and a Lexus Experience Center on the virtual platform to move closer to its guests. Its current range of models sold in India include the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h, and the ES 300h.

    Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, 'We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our new brand space inspired by the Greek concept of Meraki, in Gurgaon. Having opened various facilities around the country, this unique concept of Meraki brings this space a step closer to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus.'

    Lexus ES Image
    Lexus ES
    ₹ 56.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Tata Nexon EV spotted once again ahead of its launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus ES Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119439 Views
    776 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 56.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 67.50 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 70.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 65.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 67.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 67.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 62.95 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 68.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 62.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119439 Views
    776 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus India opens a new dealership in Gurugram