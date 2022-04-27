Lexus India opens a new dealership in Gurugram

- Lexus India has inaugurated its second dealership this month

- The company will open a new dealership in Kochi soon

Lexus India has inaugurated a new showroom in Gurugram. The Japanese luxury brand has its Guest Experience Centers located in Chennai, Chandigarh, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company also recently opened doors for its dealership in Chennai, details of which can be read here.

Lexus will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centers to Kochi. The carmaker is also planning to open a 'Go to Home' Lexus Mobile Lounge in Kerala and a Lexus Experience Center on the virtual platform to move closer to its guests. Its current range of models sold in India include the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h, and the ES 300h.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, 'We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our new brand space inspired by the Greek concept of Meraki, in Gurgaon. Having opened various facilities around the country, this unique concept of Meraki brings this space a step closer to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus.'