Lexus inaugurates a new dealership in Chennai

- Lexus Chennai is the brand’s sixth dealership in the country

- The company will be opening a new dealership in Kochi soon

Lexus India has announced the opening of its sixth dealership, also termed as a Guest Experience Centre (GEC) at Ambattur Industrial estate in Chennai. In addition to Chennai, Lexus has its GECs in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Lexus India will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centres to Kochi. The company is also planning to open a Lexus Brand Experience Centre in Gurgaon, a ‘Go to Home’ Lexus Lounge in Kerala, and a Lexus Experience Centre on the virtual platform to move closer to its guests. The Lexus range in India currently includes the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h, and the ES 300h.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said “We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our newest Lexus GEC in Chennai. Having opened various facilities around the country, our newest GEC is a step closer to providing a luxurious experience, and with our newest model, the Lexus NX350h, at the GEC. We look forward to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus”.