New Honda City e:HEV hybrid production begins

- The Honda City hybrid version will be launched in India in May 2022

- Bookings for the model are currently underway

Honda Cars India has commenced the production of the City e:HEV. The model is being manufactured at the brand’s facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The City hybrid was unveiled last week, details of which are available here.

Bookings for the new Honda City e:HEV are open for an amount of Rs 21,000 across all authorised dealerships and on the official website for an amount of Rs 5,000. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre, Atkinson cycle iVTEC petrol engine and a Lithium-ion battery that produces a combined power output of 124bhp and 253Nm of torque. The City hybrid is claimed to return to a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. To read our first look review of the City e:HEV, click here.

Exterior highlights of the 2022 Honda City hybrid include a new blue H-mark logo at the front and rear, new fog light garnish, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, a new trunk lip spoiler, new rear bumper diffuser, and the e:HEV badging on the boot lid. Also on offer are disc brakes on all four corners.

Inside, the upcoming Honda City e:HEV will come equipped with a dual-tone ivory and black interior theme, three drive modes (EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive), Honda Sensing technology, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, six airbags, TPMS, and AVAS. To know more about the Honda Sensing technology, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “It’s a delight to share that we are commencing the production of the City e:HEV from our Tapukara facility in the state of Rajasthan. The milestone also marks our commitment to bringing advanced technologies to Indian customers and the beginning of our electrification journey in India. As a company, we have always been aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Make in India as well as bringing environmentally friendly technologies. We have received an overwhelming response to the City e: HEV since its unveiling earlier this month. The trust and passion exuberated by our customers highlight their preference for a strong hybrid from Honda. Honda City e:HEV is a very practical and stress-free solution for our customers who are seeking electrified mobility.”