All-electric Lexus RZ to make worldwide debut tomorrow

Lexus has set the stage to reveal its first-ever, dedicated all-electric vehicle, named the RZ, on Wednesday, 20 April, 2022. Unlike the UX300e, this electric SUV uses a platform developed for pure-electric vehicles. Also, the RZ shares the platform and some parts with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

The RZ is based on the e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), developed specifically for electric vehicles. In fact, the carmaker recently released a rear-left-quarter image of the upcoming RZ.

This Lexus version of the electric SUV features typical electric vehicle design elements, such as a blanked-off spindle grille, front air curtains, and a subtle rear duck-tail spoiler for improved aerodynamics. Besides this, it gets an LED rear light strip.

Inside, the RZ is expected to feature a radical design change in the form of the Tesla-like yoke steering wheel. However, Lexus has not yet confirmed if it will bring the steering as a piece of standard equipment. Furthermore, the RZ is set to get the fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment touchscreen borrowed from the new NX and a rotary dial to control that.

Being the sibling of the bZ4X and Solterra, the RZ will reportedly be powered by the 71.4kWh battery pack. Having said that, Lexus could tweak the power outputs for the RZ. Additionally, the SUV will come with an all-wheel-drive system.