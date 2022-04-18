Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens

Competition in the MPV segment has intensified with the recent launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Indian automaker introduced the updated model with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle competes against the likes of the Kia Carens in the country.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga measures 4,395mm in length, height of 1,690mm, and width of 1,735mm. The MPV has a wheelbase of 2,740mm. Most of the styling elements have been retained from the outgoing model. The updated Ertiga features a dynamic chrome winged front grille. The vehicle rides on a set of two-tone machined alloy wheels, while the rear gets a back door garnish with a chrome insert. In addition to the existing colour options, the 2022 Ertiga is available in two new colour options – Dignity Brown and Splendid Silver.

As for the dimension of the Carens, it has a length of 4,540mm, a width of 1,800mm, a height of 1,708mm, and a wheelbase of 2,780mm. The fascia is highlighted by star map LED DRLs and crown jewel LED headlamps which are flanked by a digital radiator grille. As for the sides, the vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by star map LED taillight. The SkyLight sunroof is limited to the top-spec version.

Interior

The Ertiga is offered in a seven-seat configuration in the country. For freshness, the vehicle sports a dual-tone seat fabric with a new metallic Teak-Wooden finish. For easy access to the third row, the second-row seats in the Ertiga is equipped with a one-touch slide and recline mechanism. Convenience feature highlights include roof-mounted AC vents, auto headlamps, cruise control, smartphone holder, and more.

The Carens is available in both six and seven-seat layout options. The feature list in the Kia Carens includes 64-colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with Kia Connect, ventilated front seats, Bose premium sound system, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, Bose premium sound system, and more.

Engine

Mechanically, the 2022 Ertiga is powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine which produces 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The regular 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine is available with a CNG option, wherein the petrol version produces 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm, while the CNG option produces 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This version gets a five-speed manual transmission option as standard. The manual version returns 20.51kmpl, while the automatic version returns 20.30kmpl. The CNG version returns 26.11 km/kg.

Kia Carens is available in one diesel and two petrol engine options. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm.

Conclusion

The Kia Carens is equipped with more features and also offers six airbags as standard. On the other hand, the Ertiga gets modest set of features, a CNG option, better fuel efficiency figures, and the widest range of service centres in the country. Therefore depending on individual preferences, customers can opt for either one of them.