New Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched in India at Rs 21.95 lakh

- The Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant gets cosmetic updates

- Engine and transmission options remain unchanged

Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle in India, with prices starting at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the new Compass SUV, the Night Eagle gets a black theme all around the interior and exterior.

In terms of exterior design, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant gets a gloss-black finish for various elements such as the grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, ORVMs, and the fog lamp bezels.

Inside, the 2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant receives a piano black interior complemented by black cloth vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim and the instrument panel. A few other notable features of the variant include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a seven-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, hill start assist, traction control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant is powered by a 1.4-litre Multi-Air turbo-petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DCT unit and a 2.0-litre Multi-Jet diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Commenting on the occasion, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of the Jeep brand in India, said, “The Jeep Compass Night Eagle brings a new level of boldness and elegance with its all-black styling. The high demand for the Trailhawk, which was sold out in two months of launch, is testimony to the excitement for the Jeep Compass range and we expect to see similar enthusiasm for the Night Eagle.”