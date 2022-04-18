Honda City e:HEV First Look

How is it a hybrid?

Honda has named this system i-MMD which when expanded translates to an intelligent multi-mode drive and that should give you a clue as to how this system works. At low speed, you are in EV mode where it’s the traction motor and the wheels working to provide movement. The pure EV range is quite small as the battery pack, located in the boot, is not of a large capacity. However, it exists and gives green credentials in choc-block traffic where an EV does some of its best work.

Pick up the pace to above bumper-to-bumper speeds and the internal combustion engine comes to life and starts charging the battery pack which sends powers to the traction motor which further powers the wheels. Above speeds of 120kmph, the electric drivetrain goes offline and the combustion engine connects directly to the wheels via a lockup clutch. Think of this as a sixth gear that one would engage to keep these kinds of speeds constant in highway conditions. However, the ICE motor is also sending a charge to the battery pack at the same time. There’s no way for human intervention to switch between the modes as it’s completely automatic. You can look at it this way - maximum efficiency under all driving scenarios for high mileage. After all, with the kind of fuel prices we have today- “Kitna deti hai” is now the need of the hour, right?