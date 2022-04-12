Tata Punch vs Renault Kiger

Space and comfort

The real struggle of delivering big car-like space and comfort into a sub-four meter footprint is found in its packaging. If you are looking for a city car and you are okay with its cabin being on the more compact side, the Punch is the one to go for. The Kiger though, puts up a stronger case when it comes to outright space and practicality, with its larger boot and more space at the rear.

The space in the back of the Kiger is better in terms of knee room and head room, both of which are a touch tighter in the Punch. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like the second row in the Punch is cramped, it’s just that the entire car is narrower and shorter than the Renault and that is reflected as soon as you sit in the back seat.

Though it’s not all bad news because there are things that the Tata excels at – the rear bench is not only more supportive, but is also set at a good height and you get a view out because of the large windows. By comparison, you sit noticeably lower in the Kiger and because the window line is so high, the glasshouse is much narrower and as a result, you end up feeling more confined despite there being physically more space at your disposal.

Up front, there are quite a few interesting looking trim and design elements in the Kiger. Things like the all-digital instrument cluster, rotary dials (each operating with a nice click) for the climate control, keyboard like press action for the hazard light and door lock/unlock switches, ambient lighting, and two glove boxes make it the more interesting cabin here for sure. The Punch’s cabin looks relatively simple with a more straight forward design though we must add that the plastics in here feel less scratchy and also, overall there is slightly more weight to all the control stalks and buttons/knobs which is a good thing.

The difference in boot space between the two is substantial. As per our measurements, the Punch has 385-litres of boot volume whereas the Kiger’s is a lot more capacious at 460-litres. So, if boot space matters to you, the Kiger would be a better bet. For space and comfort, we have to give the win to the Kiger for its superior space, practicality (you get 60:40 split for the bench seat, rear AC vents) and boot capacity but it’s worth mentioning that the Punch does surprisingly well in terms of rear seat comfort.