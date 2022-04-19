Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT Long Term Report: Highway

Positives

I was sceptical about the performance of this tiny 999cc three-cylinder engine especially before undertaking a near 2,500km journey. Besides, it wasn’t just me in the car, but three more crew members and their luggage, and (as always) we were on a tight schedule. So this trip wasn’t going to be any easier on the car, as the Magnite would be pushed to its limits, and pushed a bit more. And guess what, this gutsy little Japanese SUV pulled through without a fuss. On the highway, it could keep triple-digit speeds without feeling out of breath. There was never a moment where I felt that it could do with more power. The strong meaty mid-range of the turbo-petrol helped me overtakes the slow-moving trucks with so much ease.

Even with four passengers on board, the Magnite paced through effortlessly, especially on the beautiful piece of tarmac between Tumkur and Davanagere with long stretches of mostly unoccupied and uninterrupted straights. It also felt planted at those speeds and never was I scared to push it further when passing those heavy vehicles.

On the return journey, we did this patch in the middle of the night, and the Magnite was a breeze while my passengers snored peacefully. That reminds me of the ride quality. It's supple and absorbs bad patches on the road surprisingly well. But over deep, sharp edged potholes the front suspension makes a loud noise right around the time when the damper decompresses. The noise is so intense that it seems like the suspension has been damaged but in reality it’s functioning just fine. Since we have heard this loud thud so many times in the last few months, we are now extra cautious when going over potholes and deep cuts on the roads.

And the boot at 336 litres might not seem a lot at first, but it managed to swallow a lot more luggage than I anticipated including some camera equipment over a week's luggage of four. Or maybe we are just thrifty packers.