Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Look

Introduction
It was April of 2012 when Maruti Suzuki launched the first-gen Ertiga in India. In the last decade, the MPV has found more than seven and a half lakh homes in the country thanks to its practical seven-seat configuration, sensible pricing, easy drivability, Maruti’s sales and service network, and, of course, the CNG option it offered.
Now, it’s April of 2022, and Maruti has launched the updated Ertiga. It’s neither a generation change nor even a proper facelift, but this updated Ertiga gets a tweaked engine and a new gearbox option. Even the cabin gets newer features in line with other Maruti models. And there’s connected car tech added to the mix. Let us take a detailed look at the new and updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Engine and Gearbox
The Ertiga has been available with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine for quite some time now. With the update, this K15 engine gets dual-jet dual VVT technology. It also gets Smart Hybrid system which adds an integrated starter generator and auto start-stop function. This same K15C engine is also available with the CNG version but without the Smart Hybrid system. The power output hasn’t changed much, and it still produces around 103bhp and 138Nm. In the CNG mode, the power is rated at 87bhp and 121Nm. With the updated engine and gearbox, Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 20.51kmpl for the manual and 20.30kmpl for the automatic. Meanwhile, the CNG has a claimed efficiency of 26.11km/kg.
The five-speed manual gearbox is standard. But part of the update is a new automatic transmission. Out goes the four-speed torque converter and debuting in India is the six-speed unit, which also gets paddle shifters for the first time. This is a first for any offering from Maruti Suzuki Arena.
Variants
The updated Ertiga will be available in the familiar LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi +trims. The CNG was earlier available only in a single trim, VXI. But those looking to buy the CNG version will now also get it in the ZXI trim, apart from the VXI. Now, other than the LXi trim, the automatic is offered with all three versions. However, no automatic for the two CNG versions yet. Maruti has also listed the commercial fleet version of the Ertiga called the Tour M, and it can be had in petrol manual and CNG versions
Exterior and Interior
As this is not a facelift, and only an update, there are no noticeable changes on the outside. Changes to the 2022 Ertiga include chrome wing garnishes on the grille and a chrome strip on the boot-lid, on a crease between the tail lamps that keeps things fresh. The machine-cut 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are also new. There are six colour options to choose from. Apart from the usual Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Oxford Blue, and Auburn Red, two new colours – Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown are now part of this update.
Changes on the inside are kept to a minimum. You get the familiar three-row layout with beige upholstery, a wooden finish on the dashboard, and some chrome highlights all around the cabin.
A seven-inch Smartplay Pro, which we first saw in the Baleno, also makes it to the updated Ertiga. In fact, this system has voice command access which can be triggered by saying ‘Hi Suzuki’. This update also brings in Suzuki Connect connected car system to Ertiga with more than 40 telematics to control the vehicle’s safety, security, status alerts, and remote operations. It’s further compatible with smartwatch voice connectivity through Amazon Alexa.
Variants-wise Features
The features that are offered as standard across the range for this updated Ertiga include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 50-50 split seats for the third row, 60:40 split for the second row, adjustable headrests, cooled cupholders in the centre console, and all-four power windows.
In the VXi trim, you get body-coloured door handles and mirrors, an armrest for the second row, roof-mounted air vents for the second row, remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and four speakers, and steering mounted controls with paddle shifters.
Move to the ZXi trim and in addition to the previous features, you get 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, chrome-plated door handles, wooden finish on the dashboard, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, fabric upholstery, push-button start with smart key, automatic AC, and seven-inch Smartplay Studio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and six speakers. The Suzuki Connect feature is also available from the ZXi trim.
Lastly, the range-topping ZXI+ trim comes loaded with auto folding ORVMs, auto headlamps with the ‘follow me home’ feature, cruise control, a rear parking camera, and the newest Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system.
As for safety, the dual airbags come as standard along with ABS, EBD, and brake assist, ISOFIX anchor points, rear parking sensors, and automatic central locking. The ZXI plus gets additional two airbags while the automatic versions get ESP and hill hold function as well.
Pricing and Conclusion
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new and updated Ertiga at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh for the LXi trim. The VXi trim ranges between Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh. The two CNG versions, VXI and ZXI are priced at Rs 10.44 and Rs 11.54 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the ZXi trim is priced between Rs 10.59 lakh and Rs 12.09 lakh. Lastly, the range-topping ZXi+ trim could be yours from Rs 11.29 lakh for manual and Rs 12.79 lakh for the automatic. The two Tour M versions are priced at Rs 9.46 lakh and Rs 10.41 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. After the Ertiga, its Nexa sibling, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is also getting a similar update.