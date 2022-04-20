Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Look

Exterior and Interior

As this is not a facelift, and only an update, there are no noticeable changes on the outside. Changes to the 2022 Ertiga include chrome wing garnishes on the grille and a chrome strip on the boot-lid, on a crease between the tail lamps that keeps things fresh. The machine-cut 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are also new. There are six colour options to choose from. Apart from the usual Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Oxford Blue, and Auburn Red, two new colours – Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown are now part of this update.

Changes on the inside are kept to a minimum. You get the familiar three-row layout with beige upholstery, a wooden finish on the dashboard, and some chrome highlights all around the cabin.

A seven-inch Smartplay Pro, which we first saw in the Baleno, also makes it to the updated Ertiga. In fact, this system has voice command access which can be triggered by saying ‘Hi Suzuki’. This update also brings in Suzuki Connect connected car system to Ertiga with more than 40 telematics to control the vehicle’s safety, security, status alerts, and remote operations. It’s further compatible with smartwatch voice connectivity through Amazon Alexa.