2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 – First Look

What’s changed on the outside?

Visually, the new XL6 retains the silhouette of the previous model. However, for a fresher appearance, the front fascia of the MPV gets a revised grille. The mesh pattern has been revised slightly while chrome outlines along with a thicker chrome stripe run across horizontally.

Moving to the side, one can instantly spot the new design for the alloy wheels. These have also been upsized to 16-inch replacing the older 15-inch black alloys. The posterior of the XL6 is where one will notice the majority of changes. While the shape and design of the vertical tail lamps have been retained, these look more prominent and pleasing with the smoked lens. The black insert on the boot gets an additional chrome insert along with a roof-mounted spoiler lending the XL6 an aesthetic appeal.

The MPV can now be had in three dual-tone exterior shades – Brave Khaki, Splendid Silver, and Opulent, all offered with blacked-out roof and ORVMs. Besides this, the other colour options include the signature Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, and Arctic White.