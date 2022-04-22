CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 – First Look

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Introduction

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Continuing its new launch onslaught in 2022, this time Maruti has updated the flagship model in its line-up. Yes, it’s the Maruti Suzuki XL6 that receives its first mid-cycle overhaul. For 2022, the MPV gets cosmetic tweaks, a new drivetrain, and numerous new features to make it an enticing buy. We have seen the new XL6 in person and here are our first impressions.

    What’s changed on the outside?

    Front View

    Visually, the new XL6 retains the silhouette of the previous model. However, for a fresher appearance, the front fascia of the MPV gets a revised grille. The mesh pattern has been revised slightly while chrome outlines along with a thicker chrome stripe run across horizontally.

    Left Side View

    Moving to the side, one can instantly spot the new design for the alloy wheels. These have also been upsized to 16-inch replacing the older 15-inch black alloys. The posterior of the XL6 is where one will notice the majority of changes. While the shape and design of the vertical tail lamps have been retained, these look more prominent and pleasing with the smoked lens. The black insert on the boot gets an additional chrome insert along with a roof-mounted spoiler lending the XL6 an aesthetic appeal.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The MPV can now be had in three dual-tone exterior shades – Brave Khaki, Splendid Silver, and Opulent, all offered with blacked-out roof and ORVMs. Besides this, the other colour options include the signature Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, and Arctic White.

    Wheel

    What’s changed on the inside?

    Dashboard

    When one steps inside the cabin of the new XL6, the overall layout of the dashboard, steering wheel, and even the seats look familiar. However, on closer observation, a premium-looking roof lining and soft-touch materials on the armrest are seen in the cabin.

    Third Row Seat Adjustment Manual

    In the second row, the XL6 continues with the captain seat offering along with roof-mounted aircon vents for all the rear passengers. The seats in the middle and rear row can be reclined for better support and practicality. Having said that, the middle-row seat does not get the more convenient one-touch tumble function for easy access to the last row seats.

    Third Row Seats

    What’s new on the feature list?

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The new Maruti Suzuki XL6, being the flagship model for the automaker, is festooned with new and notable features. For the first time, the XL6 gets a surround 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front footwell lights, and cooled front seats.

    360-Degree Camera Control

    That’s not all, Maruti has made significant enhancements to the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is smoother to use and now throws up more information. The Suzuki Connect telematics has been upgraded too and offers new features like remote aircon control, door lock/unlock, live vehicle tracking, and more.

    Front Logo

    In terms of safety, all the variants of the XL6 are now equipped with four airbags, ESP, and hill-hold assist. However, it is to be noted that the car can accommodate up to six passengers, and all the airbags have been equipped for passengers seated in the first row.

    Engine and gearbox

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Like its vanilla counterpart, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the new XL6 is powered by the new-gen K-Series 1.5-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT. It continues to get the proficient mild-hybrid technology. However, the power output is down by 1bhp and the motor now belts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque.

    Right Paddle Shifter

    Another highlight in the mechanical department is the introduction of the new six-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters. This new drivetrain replaces the old four-speed torque converter gearbox. Meanwhile, the new XL6 can also be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 20.97kmpl for the manual version whereas 20.27kmpl for the automated variants. We will soon be driving the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 to test these claimed figures. Stay tuned to CarWale for our detailed review scheduled to go live on 26 April at 9am.

    Pricing and competition

    In the wake of the rising rivalry in the MPV space, the introduction of the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 will help the carmaker to renew its clash with the recently launched Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

    As for the prices, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 range starts from Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV can be had across four trims, where the top-spec Alpha+ has been introduced newly in the line-up.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda City ZX diesel manual Long Term Report: City Usage

