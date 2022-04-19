CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Vitara Brezza, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Vitara Brezza, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    - Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of all the models in the Arena and Nexa range

    - This is the second price increase from the brand this year

    Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would increase the price of its cars in India. The carmaker has now revealed the updated prices, which are applicable for the entire Arena and Nexa range of products.

    Arena

    Under the Arena range of products, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and select variants of the Vitara Brezza have received a price hike of up to Rs 15,000. A few variants of the Celerio and Wagon R will now command a premium of up to Rs 11,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The Eeco has now become dearer by up to Rs 10,030. Prices for select variants of the Alto, S-Presso, and Swift have risen by up to Rs 8,000.

    Nexa

    Under the Nexa range, the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 22,000. The S-Cross and the Ciaz have now become dearer by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively. Customers purchasing the Ignis will have to shell out Rs 10,000 more over the outgoing price list.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Lexus inaugurates a new dealership in Chennai

