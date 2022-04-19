Skoda Volkswagen Group Company starts third shift at Pune plant

- Group company recently achieved 15,00,000 production milestone

- Volkswagen Virtus to be launched on 9 June

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVIPL) announced that the group company has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing plant in Pune. The carmaker stated that the recently launched products like Kushaq, Taigun, and Slavia have boosted demands thus resulting in the expansion of operations at the existing plants.

Recently, the group company achieved the landmark production of 15,00,000 units. The brand has two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, in Pune and Aurangabad. The company’s Pune plant is spread across 540 acres and currently produces Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. The facility covers entire production operations like body shop, paint shop, and final assembly of vehicles. It also houses the engine shop that produces 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI motors.

In other news, the group company recently unveiled the Volkswagen Virtus in the country. The Virtus replaces the Volkswagen Vento and will be launched on 9 June. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project. With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021.”