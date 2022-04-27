2022 Tata Nexon EV spotted once again ahead of its launch

- Tata Motors to globally unveil a new electric product on 29 April

- Long-range version with a larger battery pack islikely to debut soon

In the last few months, the upcoming 2022 Tata Nexon EV test mule was spotted testing. It is believed that the company could be testing the long-range version with a larger battery pack. This time around, the test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted ahead of its anticipated launch in the country.

Tata Motors plans to globally unveil a new electric vehicle on 29 April, 2022. While the company chose to be tight-lipped about the upcoming event, rumour has it that Tata Motors might unveil the long-range version of the Nexon EV. The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission. The specs for the long-range version is not currently known and will be known post its official unveiling in the country.

Based on the previous spy shots, the 2022 Nexon EV is expected to offer dual-beam LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The updated Nexon EV rides on a set of redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. Overall, most of the design elements will be retained from the current model. Moreover, the interior design elements have also been retained from the current model. In terms of features, the upcoming Nexon EV will offer auto climate control, auto headlamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. As for safety, the vehicle will offer ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, dual-front airbags, and more.

Source - Insta