All-electric BMW i4 to make India debut tomorrow

With the launch of the iX xDrive40, BMW entered the emerging Indian electric vehicle market in December last year. Now, the German firm is all set to introduce a new electric car, the i4 sedan, in the country tomorrow, 28 April, 2022. BMW is expected to bring the entry-level eDrive40 two-wheel-drive version of the electric sedan, similar to the iX xDrive40.

In global markets, the i4 is powered by an 83.9kWh battery pack available in two guises – the eDrive40 and high-performance M50 xDrive. The rear-wheel biased i4 eDrive40 makes 335bhp and 430Nm with a WLTP range between 493km and 590km. On the other hand, the i4 M50 all-wheel-drive provides a travel range between 416km and 521km with its power outputs rated at 536bhp and 795Nm.

The base-spec i4 can go from zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds, whereas the M-performance M50 xDrive covers the same distance in 3.9 seconds. Besides this, the electric sedan supports a wide range of AC and DC chargers. When plugged in at a 205kW charging station, the i4 charges from zero to 80 per cent in just 34 minutes, while it takes about 13 hours to charge from zero to full with a 7.4kW home wall box charger.

Key highlights of the India-bound all-electric i4 include full-LED headlights, a tall and blanked-off kidney grille, L-shaped rear lights, and an unmistakable coupe silhouette, identical to the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Inside, the BMW Curved Display consists of a 12.3-inch driver screen and a 14.9-inch central infotainment hub with the latest iteration of iDrive OS.