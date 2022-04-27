CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Ben C-Class production commences; to be unveiled next week

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    304 Views
    New Mercedes-Ben C-Class production commences; to be unveiled next week

    - To be launched in India on 10 May

    - Will be offered in three variants

    Ahead of the official launch of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class that is slated for 10 May, the luxury carmaker has begun the production of its luxury sedan at its plant in Chakan, Pune. While the bookings for Mercedes-Benz customers have already commenced, other prospective buyers can make their reservations from 1 May, 2022. 

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    Following the family design philosophy, the new C-Class will sport LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a revised front grille with a single chrome slat, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. While the alloy size and design will vary depending upon the variants, the posterior looks appealing with the sleek split tail lamps that taper towards the boot. 

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Dashboard

    Inside, the C-Class will get a thoroughly revamped cabin with vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment on the centre console. There will also be a fully-digital display for the driver, which will be commanded by a new steering wheel. We could also expect multiple upholstery options. Upon launch, the new C-Class will be available in three trims – C200, C300d, and C220d. 

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will level up its game against the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Skoda Superb, and the Volvo S60

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    All-electric BMW i4 to make India debut tomorrow
     Next 
    Tata Safari, Punch, Nexon, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,500

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Rear View
    • Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Front View
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    813 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    813 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Ben C-Class production commences; to be unveiled next week