New Mercedes-Ben C-Class production commences; to be unveiled next week

- To be launched in India on 10 May

- Will be offered in three variants

Ahead of the official launch of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class that is slated for 10 May, the luxury carmaker has begun the production of its luxury sedan at its plant in Chakan, Pune. While the bookings for Mercedes-Benz customers have already commenced, other prospective buyers can make their reservations from 1 May, 2022.

Following the family design philosophy, the new C-Class will sport LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a revised front grille with a single chrome slat, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. While the alloy size and design will vary depending upon the variants, the posterior looks appealing with the sleek split tail lamps that taper towards the boot.

Inside, the C-Class will get a thoroughly revamped cabin with vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment on the centre console. There will also be a fully-digital display for the driver, which will be commanded by a new steering wheel. We could also expect multiple upholstery options. Upon launch, the new C-Class will be available in three trims – C200, C300d, and C220d.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will level up its game against the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Skoda Superb, and the Volvo S60.