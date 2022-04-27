CarWale
    Tata Safari, Punch, Nexon, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,500

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Prices for select variants of the Punch have been reduced

    - There is no change in the price of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV

    Last week, Tata Motors announced a price hike across the model range, details of which are available here. The carmaker has now updated the prices of all the models, and we tell about the price rise for each car.

    The Tata Safari receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 22,500. The Altroz is the model next in line, and customers will have to pay up to Rs 20,000 more compared to the previous price list. The Harrier has now become dearer by up to Rs 18,400, while the Nexon witnessed a price increase of up to Rs 17,000.

    Prices of the Tata Tiago and Tigor have gone up by up to Rs 15,000 based on the choice of variant. The Tiago NRG receives a uniform price hike of Rs 12,000. Coming to the Punch, prices of select models have increased by up to Rs 15,000, while the price for a few variants have reduced by Rs 10,000.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.54 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
