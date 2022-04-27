Tata Motors signs MoU with Lithium Urban Technologies; to deploy 5,000 Xpres T EVs in India

- The Xpres-T EVs will be deployed for employee transportation

- Deliveries will be done in phases, deployment to complete by next year

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV-based urban transportation service provider. As a part of the MoU, 5,000 units of the Xpres T EVs across the country for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘Xpres’ brand for fleet customers and the Xpres-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The electric sedan comes with two range options including 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging. Also on offer is normal charging that can be done via any 15A plug point. To know more about the Xpres-T EV, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With the ‘Xpres-T’ EV Sedan we have created new benchmark in the fleet market. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the Xpres-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. This MoU is big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to provide mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission.”