14 Tata Xpres-T EVs delivered in Kolkata

Tata Motors has partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to deploy 14 units of the Xpres-T EVs, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). The company recently launched the updated model, which is essentially the Tigor EV facelift, and you can read all about it here.

The Tata Xpres-T EV is available in two variants that include XM+ and XT+. The model is offered with two battery options including a 16.5kWh unit and a 21.5kWh unit. The brand claims that these options return a range of 165kms and 213kms respectively. The model is propelled by a 72V three-phase induction motor that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque.

Tata Motors is also working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”. The carmaker has sold over 7500 electric vehicles, commanding a market share of 71 per cent in EVs (FY21).